Food & Farm News 3.31.2020

Finalists for state proficiency awards were recently given to a number of local students who are studying agriculture courses at north county high schools.

Zachary Alves of Paso Robles was named as a finalist for a state proficiency award in agricultural mechanics design and fabrication.

Tyler Schimke of Paso Robles was honored for his work in agricultural mechanics repair, maintenance entrepreneurship.

Clarissa Rios of King City was honored for her work in agricultural communications. And that’s an important aspect of agriculture. Ag communications.

Jonathon Rodriguez of Templeton was honored for his work in landscape management.

And Shandon’s Alberto Ramirez was honored for his work in viticulture production. He won’t be having difficulty finding employment locally.

Congratulations to those north county Ag students and their teachers.