Earth, Weather & Fire 9.02.2020

Forecasters say we’ll see mostly sunny skies through the weekend with warming temperatures. Back into triple digits beginning Friday. Highs may reach 106 on Sunday.

That may not help firefighting efforts along the coast. Those battling the Dolan fire are making some progress. The fire has burned 31,000 acres along highway one, but is now 35% contained. That’s up from 25% yesterday.

The fire was started August 18th near Limekiln state park. Forward movement is minimal in most of the fire area. Much of the fire is currently backing down slopes, burning vegetation at a much lower intensity. The primary cause of the fire expansion is rolling material moving off the extremely steep slopes and igniting unburned fuels below.

Much of the northern line is now contained. Helicopters were able to drop water on the eastern-most flank of the fire in the Ventana wilderness. Suppression repair work began in the Lucia area. Containment lines near Lucia are holding well.