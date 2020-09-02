Paso Robles City Council Meeting 9.02.2020

Paso Robles City Council held a virtual meeting Tuesday night. The council got a report on the Borkey Flats campsite for homeless from Parks and Recreation Director Julie Silva Dahlen and Paso Robles Police Chief Ty Lewis. Police Chief Ty Lewis talked about the operation of the campsite. Chief Lewis says the Borkey Flats campsite is getting a lot of use. He says they have had 4-7 campers nearly every night. Chief Lewis says issues remain. The Community Action Team (C.A.T.) from the Paso Robles Police Department has to contact people camping in remote areas of the riverbed. It’s time consuming, and cleaning up the campsites also takes time.

Councilman John Hamon asked if the Borkey Flats site had reduced the risk of fire, which was the intent of the . Chief Lewis said that the number of fires in the riverbed had dropped substantially in recent weeks.

Paso Robles City Council also received from Fire Chief Jonathon Stornetta an update on COVID-19 in the city. He says statewide, the number of cases of the coronavirus has dropped in California, but that has not occurred in San Luis Obispo County. He talked about the governor’s new 4-tier classification, and how it will impact Paso Robles. SLO County is classified Purple, so most restrictions still apply. It will improve when the number of cases drops for a three week period.

The council continued discussion of the Beechwood Development until the next meeting in two weeks.