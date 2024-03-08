ECHO’s Empty Bowls Fundraiser Returns This Year 03.08.2024

The El Camino Homeless Organization announced the return of their “Empty Bowls Fundraiser,” aimed at helping those facing homelessness in the community accomplish their goal of securing a home of their own.

On April 11th, the fundraiser will take place at lake pavillion in Atascadero from 11 am to 1 pm.

Then, on April 25th, the fundraiser will return at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles from 5 to 7 pm. Attendees will have the chance to pick out their own unique, handmade bowls crafted by local artisans, students, and residents.

Each event also promises to have beautiful art and food. Tickets can be purchased on ECHO’s website: echoshelter.org.