Open House in April For New Fire Station 3 In Paso Robles 03.08.2024

Paso Robles residents will have the chance to meet their local firefighters, and explore the new state-of-the-art fire station 3 in a family-friendly event in April.

Paso Robles fire and emergency services announced that an open house for the newly constructed fire station will be taking place on April 13th from 10 am to 2 pm.

Attendees can meet and greet with local firefighters, be given guided tours of the newly constructed station, and explore modern fire engines and equipment up-close.

The Paso Robles fire & emergency services encourages community members to join them for this memorable day.