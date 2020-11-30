Ed Murray Passed Away 11.30.2020

One sad note this morning. Ed Murray died last week in Santa Maria.

Ed was a retired investment consultant who previously sold radio advertising for a country station in Santa Maria.

But he was best known as being the older brother of comedian Bill Murray, and inspiration for the movie Caddyshack.

Ed Murray was the oldest of six Murray brothers. Ed began caddying at Indian Wells golf course near Chicago at the age of ten.

His brothers joined him on the links when they came of age.

Bill Murray says Ed was the inspiration for the movie Caddyshack.

Ed Murray attended Northwestern University on a scholarship given to caddies who demonstrate academic excellence

In 2016 he was named citizen of the year in Santa Maria for all the volunteer work he died in the community.

Ed Murray, dead at the age of 76.