Election Day Tomorrow in CA 9.13.2021

Tomorrow is election day.

You should have received your ballot in the mail. You need to mail it back or drop it off at a polling place by tomorrow.

There are ballot boxes at city libraries. You can also take your completed ballot to the county clerk’s office in Atascadero or San Luis Obispo. Or to the republican headquarters in Atascadero. Just one item on the ballot. The recall of governor Gavin Newsom.

President Joe Biden is visiting California today to campaign for governor Gavin Newsom.

The president trying to leverage his popularity to gain more support for the governor.