Elections 1.17.2020

Campaigning in the primary elections is heating up. Two supervisorial races to be decided in the March primary in San Luis Obispo county. In the south county, Stacy Korsgaden is challenging incumbent Adam Hill. Hill has served for 12 years despite persistent allegations of corruptionion and abusing his constituents. After acting out in recent years, he was given a psychiatric evaluation, but that may be like a ‘catch 22’. You’d have to be crazy to run for supervisor.

In the north county, supervisor Debbie Arnold is facing a stiff challenge from former Atascadero city council member Ellen Beraud. Beraud is getting generous donations from those in the cannabis industry and so called ‘water pirates’. Those are people who cast themselves as farmers, but their true goal is to access the Paso Robles aquifer so they can export water to Southern California, and make a handsome profit. Beraud is also supported by environmental groups and some unions.

In the congressional race, Andy Caldwell ramps up TV advertising next week with a 99-year-old woman he met in Santa Barbara. You’ll likely see Evelyn and more TV advertising for congressional candidate Andy Caldwell next week on local TV.

The primary is March 3rd, and for the supervisorial candidates, it will be decisive.