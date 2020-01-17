Twyman Arrested 1.17.2020

Paso Robles police arrest that woman who stabbed a teenager in the neck with a folding pocket knife. 24-year-old Michaela Twyman was arrested by the Paso Robles police department Community Action Team yesterday while she was walking on the railroad tracks south of San Miguel.

Police say that Twyman got into a fight with a 16-year-old boy in her trailer at the Woodland Plaza parking lot on Tuesday. Police say she stabbed the teenager in the neck with a folding pocket knife. He went to nearby business and asked for help. After emergency surgery, he is listed in critical but stable condition. The 16-year-old victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles police department and ask for detective Lickness.