Elections 3.16.2020

The most recent election results verified that supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold were each re-elected.

The elections department also saying that Adam Hill has been re-elected by a narrow margin, about 500 out of 20,000 votes. But there are other issues facing the supervisors.

According to Cal Coast News:

Supervisor Adam Hill was released from Arroyo Grande Hospital on Thursday after being placed on a psychiatric hold following an alleged overdose. THAT’S according to county sources.

A county employee, who asked to be unnamed to protect employment, said medical personnel placed Hill on a 5150 hold following his suspected suicide attempt. California Welfare and Institution Code provides for the temporary, involuntary psychiatric commitment of individuals who present a danger to themselves or others.

No word how that may affect his role as chairman of the board of supervisors.

But again, although it has not yet been certified, the county elections office says supervisor Adam Hill has been re-elected.