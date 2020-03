Cloudy skies with rain tapering to a few showers later today. There’s potential for heavy rainfall. Highs near 50.

Tonight, overcast with a 20% chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30’s.

Tomorrow, overcast skies with a 50% chance of rain. Scattered showers in the afternoon hours. Highs in the mid 50’s.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Wednesday through Saturday. Then more rain arriving on Sunday.