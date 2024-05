The county public works department announced that here will be temporary traffic control installed on Pineknolls drive in Cambria.

The closure is south of the intersection of Pineknolls drive and Hartford street, and is to conduct storm repairs to the embankment.

From May 20th to June 21st, Pineknolls drive will be closed to two-way traffic south of Hartfort street from 8 am to 4 pm.

Outside of these working hours, the road will be open.