Emily Taylor 4.20.2020

Cal Poly’s rattlesnake whisperer has started a new business to help residents deal with rattle snakes. It’s called Central Coast Snake Services.

Her company will identify snakes on private property for free. They charge for snake removal and relocation property consultation and installation of snake-proof fences. Removal costs from $50 to $250 depending on the location. She’s based in Nipomo, so it’s more expensive in the north county.

Taylor also conducts training programs. Emily Taylor is a biology professor with more than 20 years experience studying rattlesnakes. She says snakes are often out in warm weather after rain. She says it’s likely they’ll be coming out of hiding this week in the north county. That puts cattle, dogs and people at risk.