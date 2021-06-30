Entertainment Returns 6.30.2021

The Atascadero Community Band performed last night at the bandstand at Atascadero lake park.

The band kicking off the extended fourth of July weekend as north county residents finally get out and enjoy the natural beauty of San Luis Obispo county.

This afternoon, it’s Summer Sizzle at the sunken gardens. Food and beverages available from 3-6 this afternoon at the sunken gardens.

Tomorrow night, concerts in the park return to Paso Robles downtown city park.

Monte Mills to perform tomorrow night from 6-8.

Sunday, the fourth of July parade returns to Templeton.

A big event at Sculpterra Sunday afternoon.

And the annual fourth of July concert takes place at Atascadero lake late Sunday afternoon.

Life returns to the north county this week.