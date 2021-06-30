Mural Developing in Downtown Atascadero 6.30.2021

A new mural is going up in downtown Atascadero.

When the hot weather allows, artists are working on the mural on the north wall of the Bru Coffee House. It’s the first of ten murals planned for Atascadero.

Artist Brandy Pippin is coordinating the project. She says, “Because of the recent heat, we’ve only been able to work in the early morning or evening hours.”

The mural on the Bru features an egret, a red-breasted merganser and other wildlife.

Brandy’s plan for the mural is shown in a picture located in the lower-left corner of the wall on the Bru Coffee House.