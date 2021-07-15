Ethnic Studies in Paso 7.15.2021

While local school districts debate ethnic studies and critical race theory being taught in local public schools. The state has mandated it in community colleges.

You may remember the debate before Paso Robles school district in late June. A parent talked about a Cuesta course his son was taking at Paso Robles high school. He said that his son was taught that because he was white, he was an oppressor, and the students of color were the oppressed. He said his son was taught to be ashamed of his race. He said no student should be taught to be ashamed of his race.

The course described by the parent is a Cuesta college course taught at the high school to high school students.

This week, the California community colleges board of governors adopts a new regulation requiring students to take a three or four unit course in ethnic studies, often applying Marxist theories to ethnic studies.