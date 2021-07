So, how do you like the cooler weather?

The high temperature in Paso Robles yesterday, 85.

81 in Atascadero.

Shandon was the hot spot with 87 degrees.

Just 77 in Santa Margarita.

More of the same today in the north county.

Highs around 86 in Paso Robles this afternoon.

82 in Atascadero.

We’ll see warmer temperatures next week.

More on the weather coming up.