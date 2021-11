Celebrating fall this afternoon in Atascadero. The city working with the Atascadero high school on the event today.

That’s 4-7 this afternoon and evening in downtown A-town. The Fall Carnival Fundraiser with a lot of groups involved. It’s presented by the city of Atascadero and the Atascadero high school student body.

The band, choir and chamber orchestra will all be there performing from 4-7 this evening at the Plaza across El Camino Real from the sunken gardens.