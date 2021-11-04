Other Stories This Thursday 11.04.2021

Sheriff’s deputies are removing homeless people who are parking vehicles in Los Osos and camping there on a long term bases. The county wants Palisades avenue squatters to move to a safe parking site off Kansas avenue near the county sheriff’s department and the county jail. Neighbors have complained about those living in old RV’s, vans and sedans on Palisades avenue in Los Osos.

San Luis Obispo city council is considering a new $53 million dollar police station. The current police station on Walnut street is over 50 years old. They’re talking about building a new station at the same site. It may be named after former mayor Heidi Harmon.

A new Nasa satellite which can knock off its path a threatening asteroid, arrives at Vandenberg air force base near Lompoc. The double asteroid redirection test arrived via truck after a cross country trek. Its’s an answer to many science fiction movies in which an asteroid is hurtling through space toward planet earth, and only a 10-year-old boy can save us. This satellite can do that, for real.