Family Death Disclosed 10.22.2021

A sheriff in northern California discloses why that family died while hiking in a remote section of Mariposa county. Remember the incident?

The family was found dead. Husband, wife, a one year old daughter, and their dog were all found dead without any sign of violence or other issues.

The sheriff says they died of extreme heat exhaustion while hiking in a remote area in August.

They went hiking on a trial close to the Merced river in the Sierra national forest.

They were found dead August 17th after a family friend reported them missing. The sheriff says their water container was empty.

For several weeks the case baffled authorities.