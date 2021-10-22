Paso High School 10.22.2021

Meanwhile, the debate over the “vandalized” rainbow face mask at Paso Robles high school continues. Early in the week, Paso Robles high school principal Anthony Overton described that vandalism as desecration of the face mask.

A Wordsmith called KPRL and pointed out that desecration implies the object was sacred. That’s the meaning of the word.

Does that mean that principal Anthony Overton perceives the gay pride rainbow mask as sacred? Or is he unclear of the meaning of the word.

Unfortunately, many in the media repeated his mistaken use of the word desecration. The face mask was vandalized or ruined. But the rainbow-colored gay pride face mask is not sacred.