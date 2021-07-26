Farm News 7.26.2021

The county Agriculture Commissioner reports the value of the county’s agricultural products. They reached 978 million dollars in 2020. That’s down 1% from 2019.

It’s the second year in a row that the county’s AG products nearly reached one billion dollars. The county surpassed that level in 2018.

The top crop in 2020, strawberries at $287 million dollars. Wine grapes were second with $218 million. Avocados third with $47 million. Cattle and calves fourth with $43 million. That’s up from sixth the previous year.

Other products on the list in order of crop value, vegetable transplants, broccoli, cauliflower, head lettuce, cut flowers and lemons.

The county AG Commissioner did not rank the AG products by water usage.