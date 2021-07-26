Concerts At The Lake 7.26.2021

Atascadero Lake Park hosted its first concert at the outdoor amphitheater since the pandemic suspended the concerts.

Saturday evening, Soundhouse performed before several thousand people in low-back chairs and lounging on blankets in the park. Soundhose played classic rock and a little reggae.

While many relaxed among the oak trees enjoying the music, others walked around the lake with their dogs. The music was audible most the way around the lake.

“Saturday in the Park” summer concert series continues next Saturday with Dulcie Taylor.

The concerts will continue through September 18th. The concerts are free.