A fatal accident occurred on highway 41 near Shedd Canyon road. The accident occurred shortly before seven Sunday night.

A white VW Jetta driven by a solo woman occupant left the road at a high rate of speed and drove into a drainage ditch. As a result of the crash, the vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

The woman died from her injuries. She has not yet been identified.

The CHP is investigating the accident.