The California Mid State Fair continues today at the Paso Robles Event Center.

The market hog, sheep and beef shows got underway at eight this morning.

And again at six this evening at the Hearst equestrian center, Tommy Harris of Harris Stage Lines demonstrates how people once worked with draft horses. Father and son, Hilario and Samuel Ruiz helped Tommy demonstrate the draft horses.

The gates open at four this afternoon for the exhibits and the carnival.