Fatal at Cholame Y – 3.17.2020

The CHP identifies one victim in that fatal crash Sunday night on highway 46 near the Cholame Y. The 84-year-old driver of a motor coach killed when his vehicle crossed the center divide into the path of a tractor trailer rig.

The driver of the motor coach is reportedly from San Luis Obispo, but he has not been identified. The driver of the truck was from Salinas. He’s identified as 60-year-old Jesus Duarte Lopez. He was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with major injuries. The roadway closed while the CHP cleared the crash from the roadway.