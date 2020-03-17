Bars Closed 3.17.2020

Yesterday, the public health department held a news conference regarding the third case of the coronavirus reported in the county. County health officer Dr. Penney Borenstein says a third local case has manifested. That was confirmed at two yesterday afternoon.

The victim has not been identified, but Dr. Borenstein says it’s an adult under the age of 60 with significant underlying health conditions. The third victim lives in the same home as the second patient. Both are now recovering in isolation at home.

Dr. Borenstein says people should use common sense when it comes to purchasing emergency supplies and to not hoard essentials. “This is not the apocalypse”, she said. “We will get through this.”

County administrative officer Wade Horton issued an executive order to “protect the public’s health” by temporarily limiting alcohol sales at establishments which serve alcohol from 5 Monday until twelve noon on Wednesday. Horton says this applies to both bars and restaurants.