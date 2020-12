A 31-year-old Paso Robles motorcyclist was killed when a motorist pulled into her lane on 101 near Buellton.

Nicole Grantham was traveling northbound when another driver entered the north bound lanes right in front of her near Jonata Park road. The other driver failed to yield.

Grantham’s Harly Davidson crashed into the back of the VW. Grantham was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Buellton CHP office.