Paso Robles Bank Teller 12.22.2020

A former bank teller with Chase bank in Paso Robles is suing the bank over his termination following his being assaulted during a robbery at the bank.

Hugo Cornejo says he was seriously injured two years ago at the Chase bank location on Niblick road. Five masked gunmen took over the bank as it was closing on November 20th, 2018. One man pistol whipped Cornejo. He says Chase bank fired him after he filed a Worker’s Compensation claim over the incident.

Attorney’s for Chase bank have not yet filed a response in court.

Three of the gunmen were apprehended by the CHP later that night traveling northbound on 101 near King City. Their vehicle was traveling about 100 miles an hour when the CHP stopped them. The CHP arrested three men from the Soledad and Greenfield area. The money stolen was not recovered.

No charges were ever filed in the robbery case, but the DA’s office says they have a lot of evidence against the suspects.