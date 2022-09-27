Fatal on Highway 41 – 09.27.2022

A fatal car crash yesterday morning on highway 41.

A 20-year-old Los Osos man died early yesterday in a rollover crash off highway 41.

The California Highway Patrol saying the fatal crash came in around 6:40 yesterday morning. The CHP says in a news release that the specific time of the incident is “undetermined.”

The man was driving southbound on highway 41 south of Bear Ridge road when his 2001 Chevrolet “left the southbound lane, traveled across the northbound lane and drove off the road edge.”

The CHP said the vehicle “overturned and came to rest down a short dirt embankment near the edge of private property.” The release said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was “fully ejected from the vehicle” as a result. The man’s identity has not been released.