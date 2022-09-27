Other Stories This Tuesday 09.27.2022

Another delay in the Kristin Smart murder trial. An unexpected juror emergency forced the delay yesterday.

The city of Santa Barbara is looking to restrict Short Term Rentals in the city. They’ll discuss the issue at tonight’s city council meeting. They’ll discuss a program that regulates Short-Term Rentals with flat fees, performance standards, on-site inspections and other new rules. Short Term Rentals are only allowed in specific zones where hotels are permitted, but homeowners are operating them illegally all over the city of Santa Barbara.