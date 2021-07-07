Fatal Shooting in Paso 7.07.2021

Early yesterday morning, a man who fired his weapon at police was shot dead at the Dry Creek apartments off Creston road in Paso Robles.

The stand off began around 4 on Monday afternoon. Paso Robles police responded to a domestic violence call at the apartments. The report indicated 32-year-old Steven Adam Calderon of Los Angeles had fired a handgun from the balcony and had put the gun to the head of his girlfriend. After police saw the weapon brandished by Calderon, police Chief Ty Lewis called out the San Luis Obispo Regional Special Weapons and Tactics team. Better known as the SWAT team.

Paso Robles police Chief Ty Lewis says that Calderon had an extensive police record. In 2012 he was convicted of domestic violence in San Luis Obispo county. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of inflicting bodily injury on a spouse or cohabitant in 2012. He served three years probation.

Neighbors at the Dry Creek apartments said the stand-off was terrifying.