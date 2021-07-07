Paso Robles City Council Meeting 7.07.2021

No Paso Robles city council meeting last night. The council meeting tomorrow evening at 6:30.

The meeting will be an open meeting. After more than a year of virtual meetings, the council will allow the public to attend the meeting tomorrow evening.

The council will conduct public hearings on the urban water management plan and water shortage contingency plan.

The council will also discuss the Paso Robles Gateway annexation.

Although the meeting tomorrow is open, you can still watch the meeting on the internet or you can listen to it here on KPRL.

But for the first time in months, you can attend the city council meeting tomorrow evening in Paso Robles.