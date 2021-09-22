Fatal Single Car Crash on 101 Near Avila 9.22.2021

A 19-year-old man was killed yesterday morning in a car crash on 101 south of Avila Beach drive. The crash occurred at 12:45 early Tuesday morning.

San Luis Obispo resident Andres Candelas was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle sustained major injuries. His Dodge charger drifted off the road while traveling at a high rate of speed. It overturned on the dirt shoulder and collided with the underside of the road over crossing.

Aron Gonzales had to be extricated from the vehicle. Candelas was partially ejected and died from his injuries.