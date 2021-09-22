SLO Co Covid Deaths 9.22.2021

Dr. Penny Borenstein out with her latest death count on covid in the county of San Luis Obispo county. She says eight more people with covid in the county died since last Friday.

She does not disclose what other ailments, diseases or health conditions those eight people suffered from. It brings the total number of deaths of people who contracted covid to 315 out of a population of 285,000.

The number of people with covid in local hospitals on Tuesday is 29.

That’s down from 32 last Friday.

For more information go to the county health department website.