FBI Searches Adam Hill’s Home 3.27.2020

The FBI says that their agents searched three properties on March 11th in relation to an investigation into San Luis Obispo county supervisor Adam Hill.

FBI agents searched the supervisor’s office in the county government center and also a residence in Pismo Beach. The searches were conducted by order of a warrant signed by a judge. A spokeswoman for the FBI tells Cal Coast News, she is unable to provide any further information. She does tell Cal Coast News however, that the property searched in Pismo Beach was Hill’s home. She says no arrests have been made nor any charges filed in relation to the searches.

Supervisor Adam Hill has not attended any supervisor meetings since March 11th. He has not responded to multiple requests for comment since he was taken to the hospital on March 11th after an alleged suicide attempt.

Coming up Monday, KPRL will talk with supervisor John Peschong about the state of the board of supervisors with chairman Adam Hill absent and what may occur if he does not return. What options are available to the board and what is the likely scenario if he steps down. That’s coming up Monday here on KPRL.