Fetish Ball Cancelled 04.24.2023

A Los Osos festival for people into sexual fetishes and kinks was cancelled after threats of protest and violence.

The SLO Fetish ball: the future of kink was cancelled after a social media tornado.

The event was intended to teach and explore concepts such as consent and how to engage in fetishes safely. It was planend for May 5-7th at the South Bay Community Center, and restricted to adults over the age of 18.

Meanwhile, in the north county, the Drag Brunch planned for Cass Winery is still on schedule. The drag show will be held at Cass Winery on Sunday May 21st. It will feature international drag queen stars from Rupaul drag race. That’s part of Paso Robles Wine Fest.