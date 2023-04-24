Party For The Planet at Charles Paddock Zoo 04.24.2023

The Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero held its 12th Annual Party for the Planet Saturday. Hundreds of people visited the zoo to see displays about local animals and learn about issues with their environment.

Save the Elephant Seals showed the giant skull of a male elephant seal. Docents talked about what’s going on now with the Elephant Seals on the coast. There were also displays about the California Condor. State Parks was also on hand for the event.

Zoo Director Alan Baker said the Charles Paddock Zoo is one of 60-70 zoos across the country which celebrated Earth Day Saturday. He says the event at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero gets bigger every year.