YESTERDAY AFTERNOON, A WILDFIRE IN THE LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST LAND BROKE OUT.

THE FIRE WAS LOCATED NEAR AVENALES RANCH ROAD AND LOS PELADOS ROAD, SOUTHEAST OF POZO. FIRE CREWS SAY THAT THE FORWARD PROGRESS OF THE BLAZE HAD BEEN STOPPED AS OF YESTERDAY EVENING, WITH THE FIRE SCORCHING ABOUT TWO HUNDRED ACRES. CREWS HAVE WORKED OVERNIGHT TO MANAGE THE BLAZE, AND CURRENTLY THE FIRE’S CAUSE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.