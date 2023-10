AS PART OF ITS ANNUAL FIRE PREVENTION WEEK, THE TEMPLETON FIRE DEPARTMENT IS HAVING AN OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY FROM 9 AM UNTIL NOON.

THIS YEAR’S FIRE PREVENTION WEEK THEME IS COOKING SAFETY, THE LEADING CAUSE OF HOME FIRES AND HOME FIRE INJURIES. THE FIRE DEPARTMENT WELCOMES ALL AGES TO MEET THEIR FIREFIGHTERS AT 206 5TH STREET, LEARN MORE ABOUT FIRE SAFETY, AND ENJOY COFFEE AND DONUTS WHILE WATCHING THE CREWS PERFORM A VEHICLE EXTRICATION DEMONSTRATION.