Fire in Heritage Ranch 11.23.2022

After containing a fire Monday night, another fire broke out in the same Heritage Ranch home early yesterday morning.

Firefighters worked to contain the flames again, but the second time on the upper level of the home. The original fire Monday night began in the attached garage.

No word yet on the cause of either fire.

Crews responded to the first fire at 5:22 Monday afternoon near the 2000 block of Sand Harbor Ct.

Fire officials say that blaze was contained to the garage.

All residents were evacuated from the house safely.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.