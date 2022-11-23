Parking in Paso Robles 11.23.2022

If you go downtown Paso Robles to shop or get a great meal, be advised, the parking meters are operating.

They may shut them off for Thanksgiving, because it’s a holiday, but they will be back on for black Friday and shop local Saturday.

The parking tickets in Paso Robles are $50.

There is one new development however, yesterday city crews painted 19 new 30-minute parking spaces. So if you can shop or dine in 30 minutes, you’ve got that going for you.

The city of San Luis Obispo is waiving parking fees and parking fines for the holidays.