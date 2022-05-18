Fire in Templeton 05.18.2022

A house fire this morning in Templeton.

The homeowner was not at the house when the fire broke out. Three of the five residents were home. Two adults and one child were able to leave the home immediately.

Fire crews got the fire under control at about 6:15 this morning. That was about 40 minutes after it broke out.

The fire started in the front living room of the house before burning into other rooms.

Three dogs and four cats lived in the home. The family says all the pets except for one cat died in the fire.

Fire crews say the damage from fire and smoke is extensive throughout the house.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.