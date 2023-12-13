Firefighter Training Camp For Young Women in SLO 12.13.2023

Cal Fire has announced the application period for Camp Cinder has opened, and will close on January 31, 2024.

Camp Cinder is a five-day experience that offers safe, hands-on firefighting activities for young women ages 16 to 18. Participants will engage in vehicle extrication and rescue, ropes and knots, water rescue, hose movement, ladder operations, helicopter activities, teamwork exercises, and more. Equipment will be provided free of charge.

The goal of the camp is to empower participants and instill the belief that they can succeed in any career they choose.

The camp will take place in June 2024 at the Cal Poly campus in San Luis Obispo. More information can be found on Cal Fire’s website.