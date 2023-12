Enjoy the Holiday Magic event at the Charles Paddock Zoo this Saturday.

At the holiday-themed zoo, the zookeeper’s will become Santa’s elves, with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event is included with daily admission.

There will be activities for the entire family to enjoy, and from 10 am to 1 pm, gifts will be delivered to the animals throughout the zoo.

Come celebrate the season at the Charles Paddock Zoo this Saturday.