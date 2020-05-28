Fires and Such 5.28.2020

Another hot one today in the north county, but about ten degrees cooler than yesterday.

The hot weather party responsible for fires. Last night, a fire burned about one thousand acres at Camp Roberts. Fire crews battled the blaze all night. The fire is now contained. It started around 3:15 yesterday afternoon and quickly jumped to 300 acres. It helped that Camp Roberts was preparing for a controlled burn next week, so they were prepared.

Clint Bullard is with Cal Fire, he tells KPRL about controlled burns and fire training exercises.

Another fire burned a building at Pretty Smith Winery on North River road east of San Miguel. It started Tuesday afternoon. Besides the winery, there’s an indoor marijuana grow on that site. Fire crews were mopping up and inspecting fire damage yesterday.