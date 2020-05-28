Hair Salons & Retail Reopening 5.28.2020

Meanwhile, hair salons and retail businesses are reopening. Many are wondering when governor Gavin Newsom will allow gyms to reopen. Supervisor Lynn Compton says business should prepare to reopen now.

The government officials who closed the businesses are now saying they feel the pain of those who lost their savings. Tom Frutchey is the city manager in Paso Robles. And the economic impact may be worse than the coronavirus.

Yesterday in Atascadero, police had a stand off with a woman who was suicidal. She fired a weapon around her residence in the 9400 block of Via Cielo. Police sent in a robot and found her lying on the handgun. She suffered from a pre existing medical issue and did not sustain a gunshot wound.

Supervisor John Peschong has said he thinks its time to reopen the economy. Flattening the economy has been devastating. Now businesses need to get back into operation. Some are not reopening. You’ll see that in the next few weeks. Some businesses will not be reopening.

The state is reopening DMV offices. San Luis DMV reopened, but not the one in Paso Robles. Not yet, anyway.