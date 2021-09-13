Fires in Paso Robles 9.13.2021

Several fires occurred in Paso Robles Friday afternoon. The first was at 3:15 on the 1600 block of Via Rosa. That was due to an electrical malfunction of pool equipment.

Then a utility trailer caught fire at 4:12 in the 1900 block of Creston road.

Two minutes later four separate vegetation fires burned 28 acres on the 2200 block of Creston road. That was brought under control at 7:42 Friday night.

There was also a small fire in Paso Robles. A flammable ignited some combustible material in a dumpster behind Yanagi’s restaurant. The fire department flooded the dumpster. The lid on the dumpster was burned, but otherwise, no damage or injury in that fire around 3:00 Saturday afternoon. The fire did produce a lot of smoke.