Power Outage 9.13.2021

A couple power outages impacted just over one thousand PG and E customers in the north count Sunday. One impacted just under 900 customers near Creston.

Another 132 customers lost power in the Pozo area.

The power went out around 6:15 Sunday morning, and was not restored in some areas until yesterday afternoon.

A brief outage occurred at KPRL Saturday morning. At 9:11 Saturday morning, a dove blew itself up when it got to close to a transformer, and that caused a brief interruption to the broadcast.

PG and E crews had to replace two transformers.

The dove did not survive the accident.