The fourth of July usually means fireworks and a big parade in Templeton. Those are canceled this year.

The concern about the fireworks for Cal Fire is that many people may be setting off their own this year. Don Orosco of Cal Fire. Says if you’re unsure about the laws related to fireworks where you live, check out their website. That website is: readyforwildfire.org. There is a link for you to check what kind of fireworks are allowed in your area, if any.